Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Duluth, MN with garage

Duluth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Congdon
5 Units Available
Les Chateaux
3800 London Rd, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,190
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
A selection of one-, two and three bedrooms located right near downtown Duluth. Main features include air conditioner, dishwashers, large closets, ceiling fans, patios/balconies and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
1 Unit Available
Ramsey Village
5402 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1328 sqft
Charming townhouses with front porches, gorgeous master suites, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens with dishwasher. Laundry in-unit. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Chester Park
4 Units Available
Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,115
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fresh, functional apartments, not far from the College of St. Scholastica and the University of Minnesota Duluth. Hardwood floors, garbage disposals, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, parking and Internet access. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:02am
Duluth Heights
4 Units Available
Highland Chateau
822 Baylis St, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1115 sqft
Near Web woods and Downtown Duluth. Lots of interior updates including ample storage and controlled access entry. Onsite community room, 24-hour fitness room, and grilling area. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
2 Units Available
Ramsey Village II
5404 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,340
1017 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy an open floor plan with large windows and hardwood flooring. Spacious townhomes in West Duluth with easy access to I-35. Community offers detached garages and large front porches.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West End
1 Unit Available
3139 Restormel St
3139 Restormel Street, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$875
823 sqft
Available Now! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper duplex apartment is a must see. Lovely hardwood floors through out. Bedrooms have spacious closets and the bathroom has a built in linen cupboard. Large eat in kitchen with lots of cupboards.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
1312 Missouri Ave
1312 Missouri Avenue, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Great 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House - Come see this great 4 bedroom, 2 bath house that is only 3 blocks from UMD and a short drive to St.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Congdon
1 Unit Available
711 Irving Place Second Floor
711 Irving Place, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2205 sqft
Beautiful Congdon Upper Floor Available Now!! Heat, Hot Water, and Sewer Included!! - Beautiful, spacious home in fabulous Congdon Neighborhood available NOW! Call Deanna at 218-626-5999 to view this 3-4 bedroom, 2 bath home with off street

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morgan Park-Smithville-Riverside
1 Unit Available
9022 Falcon St
9022 Falcon Street, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
9022 Falcon St Available 08/01/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom house! - This home will take your breath away! Walk up in the home and notice right away how homey it feels! The living room is a great space to make your own and hang out with friends and family.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
507 Madison Ave
507 Madison Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
Super convenient Aspenwood Condo. Very close to Kenwood shopping and area colleges.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Chester Park
1 Unit Available
1313 N 20th Ave E
1313 North 20th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1313 N 20th Ave E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - 4 Bedroom Home Close to Campus! - Don't miss your opportunity to live in this great 4 bedroom house that is walking distance to UMD! This very clean, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home available June
Results within 5 miles of Duluth

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
32 Laurel Ave
32 Laurel Avenue, Superior, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Available 06/01/20 32 laurel st superior wi Newly remodeled from top to bottom! 4 bedroom 1 and a half bath home with Brand new just built 2 stall garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Duluth, MN

Duluth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

