Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub extra storage fireplace ice maker oven range recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area cc payments community garden e-payments guest parking internet access key fob access online portal package receiving

Welcome home to Les Chateaux Apartments in Duluth, MN! Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes less than 5 miles away from downtown Duluth. Our Community is located on the beautiful shoreline of Lake Superior, providing exceptional views from each apartment's patio or balcony. We are near London Road/Highway 61, providing you easy access to wherever you need to go.