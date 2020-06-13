Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Duluth, MN with balcony

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
1 Unit Available
Ramsey Village
5402 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1328 sqft
Charming townhouses with front porches, gorgeous master suites, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens with dishwasher. Laundry in-unit. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Chester Park
4 Units Available
Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,115
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fresh, functional apartments, not far from the College of St. Scholastica and the University of Minnesota Duluth. Hardwood floors, garbage disposals, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, parking and Internet access. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Congdon
5 Units Available
Les Chateaux
3800 London Rd, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,190
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
A selection of one-, two and three bedrooms located right near downtown Duluth. Main features include air conditioner, dishwashers, large closets, ceiling fans, patios/balconies and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
Duluth Heights
4 Units Available
Highland Chateau
822 Baylis St, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1115 sqft
Near Web woods and Downtown Duluth. Lots of interior updates including ample storage and controlled access entry. Onsite community room, 24-hour fitness room, and grilling area. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
2 Units Available
Ramsey Village II
5404 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,340
1017 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy an open floor plan with large windows and hardwood flooring. Spacious townhomes in West Duluth with easy access to I-35. Community offers detached garages and large front porches.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
West End
1 Unit Available
3139 Restormel St
3139 Restormel Street, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$875
823 sqft
Available Now! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper duplex apartment is a must see. Lovely hardwood floors through out. Bedrooms have spacious closets and the bathroom has a built in linen cupboard. Large eat in kitchen with lots of cupboards.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Morgan Park-Smithville-Riverside
1 Unit Available
9022 Falcon St
9022 Falcon Street, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
9022 Falcon St Available 08/01/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom house! - This home will take your breath away! Walk up in the home and notice right away how homey it feels! The living room is a great space to make your own and hang out with friends and family.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
1312 Missouri Ave
1312 Missouri Avenue, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Great 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House - Come see this great 4 bedroom, 2 bath house that is only 3 blocks from UMD and a short drive to St.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fond Du Lac-Gary- New Duluth
1 Unit Available
1105 101st Ave W
1105 101st Avenue West, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1105 101st Ave W Available 08/01/20 Freshly Remodeled Home in Gary! Pet Friendly! - Come and check out this freshly remodeled home!!! Walk up and open the door to the front porch and notice all the room for coats and shoes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Observation Hill
1 Unit Available
1107 W 3rd St
1107 West 3rd Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
1107 W 3rd St Available 08/01/20 1107 W 3rd St- Beautiful Home on Observation Hill! - Available August 1! 1107 W 3rd St is a classic 3 bed, 2 bath home in Duluth, located in the quiet Observation Hill neighborhood, close to downtown, with a park

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Duluth
1 Unit Available
26 East Superior Street Unit 503
26 East Superior Street, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Furnished Upscale Lake View Downtown Condo in Wieland Block! Available Now! - Welcome to Beautiful Downtown Duluth! Call Deanna today at 218-626-5999 to schedule a viewing of this stunning, furnished 1350-square-foot condo at Wieland Block is

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
507 Madison Ave
507 Madison Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
Super convenient Aspenwood Condo. Very close to Kenwood shopping and area colleges.

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Observation Hill
1 Unit Available
209 N 11th Ave W
209 North 11th Avenue West, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Unique 3 Bedroom Home Available Now! - A virtual walkthrough video is available here: https://youtu.be/mInmibRODFY Centrally located move-in ready home available today! Three bedrooms are located on the second floor, along with the full bathroom.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
110 Niagara St E
110 East Niagara Street, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
110 Niagara St E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - 4 Bedroom Home Close to Campus! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Be the first to see this beautiful home! This home has a great porch for hanging out on, off street

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
East End
1 Unit Available
518 N 10th Ave E
518 North 10th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
518 N 10th Ave E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST-Great 3 Bedroom just across from Portland Square - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Come in and check out this great 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 12

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
Congdon
1 Unit Available
509 Spear Ave
509 Spear Avenue, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1221 sqft
509 Spear Ave Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Stunning Remodeled Home Close To Morley Heights Park! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Be the first to see this beautiful home! This home has two great porches for
Results within 5 miles of Duluth

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
32 Laurel Ave
32 Laurel Avenue, Superior, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Available 06/01/20 32 laurel st superior wi Newly remodeled from top to bottom! 4 bedroom 1 and a half bath home with Brand new just built 2 stall garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Duluth, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Duluth renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

