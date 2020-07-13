Apartment List
/
MN
/
duluth
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:31 AM

26 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Duluth, MN

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Ramsey Village II
5404 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy an open floor plan with large windows and hardwood flooring. Spacious townhomes in West Duluth with easy access to I-35. Community offers detached garages and large front porches.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
6 Units Available
Duluth Heights
Highland Chateau
822 Baylis St, Duluth, MN
Studio
$856
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1115 sqft
Near Web woods and Downtown Duluth. Lots of interior updates including ample storage and controlled access entry. Onsite community room, 24-hour fitness room, and grilling area. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
9 Units Available
Downtown Duluth
Lofts on Canal
20 Sutphin St, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,039
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1152 sqft
Located in Duluth's Downtown Waterfront, within walking distance of Bayfront Festival Park. Refurbished one- and two-bedroom units with sweeping views of Lake Superior. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Congdon
Les Chateaux
3800 London Rd, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
A selection of one-, two and three bedrooms located right near downtown Duluth. Main features include air conditioner, dishwashers, large closets, ceiling fans, patios/balconies and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Chester Park
Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,115
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
850 sqft
Fresh, functional apartments, not far from the College of St. Scholastica and the University of Minnesota Duluth. Hardwood floors, garbage disposals, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, parking and Internet access. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 22 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Ramsey Village
5402 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming townhouses with front porches, gorgeous master suites, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens with dishwasher. Laundry in-unit. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
2 Units Available
Downtown Duluth
Greysolon Plaza
231 E Superior St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
653 sqft
A landmark building that was once a historic hotel. Stunning Renaissance-style lobby. On-site amenities include new kitchens, community room and spacious layouts. Grand Lake Superior views. Near the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Downtown Duluth
Cove Apartments
1 East 1st Street, Duluth, MN
Studio
$850
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
853 sqft
Nestled near the shores of Lake Superior in the heart of Duluth, Cove Apartments celebrates the harbor city with nautical-inspired interior touches and inviting resident spaces.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East End
1123 E 5th St
1123 East 5th Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1123 E 5th St Available 09/01/20 Check out this beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Available 9/1! - More pictures coming soon! This stunning 3 bedroom 1 bath home is available September 1.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kenwood
17 Lyons St
17 Lyons Street, Duluth, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Large 5 Bedroom- Close to Campus! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Large 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with plenty of natural charm! This home has plenty of space with large living areas and a awesome

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fond Du Lac-Gary- New Duluth
1105 101st Ave W
1105 101st Avenue West, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1105 101st Ave W Available 08/01/20 Freshly Remodeled Home in Gary! Pet Friendly! - Come and check out this freshly remodeled home!!! Walk up and open the door to the front porch and notice all the room for coats and shoes.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Kenwood
507 Madison Ave
507 Madison Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
Super convenient Aspenwood Condo. Very close to Kenwood shopping and area colleges.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West End
2707 W 2nd St
2707 West 2nd Street, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Stunning Remodeled 4 bedroom Home! - Be the first to live in the beautiful 4 bedroom home! Beautiful hardwood floors and new carpet through the house giving it character and making cleaning a breeze.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East End
917 E 6th St (Front)
917 East 6th Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful 3 bedroom home! - Be the first to live in the beautiful 3 bedroom home! Perfect location with off street parking! Beautiful hardwood floors through the house giving it character and making cleaning a breeze.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Park Point
2939 Minnesota Ave
2939 Minnesota Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1742 sqft
2939 Minnesota Ave Available 09/01/20 Enjoy Park Point Sunsets Daily! Open September 1st - You will love this spacious two bedroom, two bath Park Point cottage! This home is on the harbor side with excellent water access for kayaking, canoeing and

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Observation Hill
209 N 11th Ave W
209 North 11th Avenue West, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Unique 3 Bedroom Home Available Now! - A virtual walkthrough video is available here: https://youtu.be/mInmibRODFY Centrally located move-in ready home available today! Three bedrooms are located on the second floor, along with the full bathroom.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Kenwood
110 Niagara St E
110 East Niagara Street, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
110 Niagara St E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - 4 Bedroom Home Close to Campus! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Be the first to see this beautiful home! This home has a great porch for hanging out on, off street

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
East End
518 N 10th Ave E
518 North 10th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
518 N 10th Ave E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST-Great 3 Bedroom just across from Portland Square - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Come in and check out this great 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 12

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
Congdon
509 Spear Ave
509 Spear Avenue, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1221 sqft
509 Spear Ave Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Stunning Remodeled Home Close To Morley Heights Park! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Be the first to see this beautiful home! This home has two great porches for

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
West End
8 N 18th Ave W
8 N 18th Ave W, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Cozy 2 Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 97547 2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment located at 8 N 18th Ave W available 4/1/20.

1 of 15

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
East End
1011 N 14th Ave E
1011 North 14th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1210 sqft
1011 N 14th Ave E Available 06/01/19 Stunning 3 bedroom home! - To Schedule a showing please go to www.rentwithheirloom.com, and make sure you select the cosigner option.
Results within 5 miles of Duluth
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Duluth Heights
Deerfield
4122 Meadow Pkwy, Hermantown, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Welcome home to our slice of paradise here at Deerfield Townhomes in Hermantown, Minnesota. Our lovely community lies encompassed by the amazing landscape of the area which is richly blanketed with trees and greenery.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2115 Ogden Ave
2115 Ogden Ave, Superior, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home available for immediate occupancy - Don't miss your opportunity to rent this great home with 4 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1410 N 11th st
1410 North 11th Street, Superior, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1410 n 11th - Property Id: 262746 3 bedroom home Beautiful property located steps from the park. Recently remodeled with new carpet, paint and kitchen and bath fixtures...".

July 2020 Duluth Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Duluth Rent Report. Duluth rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Duluth rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Duluth Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Duluth Rent Report. Duluth rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Duluth rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Duluth rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Duluth rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Duluth stand at $682 for a one-bedroom apartment and $872 for a two-bedroom. Duluth's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Duluth rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Duluth has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Duluth is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Duluth's median two-bedroom rent of $872 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Duluth remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Duluth than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Duluth.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Duluth 2 BedroomsDuluth 3 BedroomsDuluth Apartments with BalconyDuluth Apartments with Garage
    Duluth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDuluth Apartments with ParkingDuluth Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Duluth Cheap PlacesDuluth Dog Friendly ApartmentsDuluth Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Hibbing, MNCloquet, MNHermantown, MN
    Virginia, MNEveleth, MN
    Mountain Iron, MNSuperior, WI

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton ParkEast End
    Downtown Duluth
    Congdon

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Minnesota-DuluthFond du Lac Tribal and Community College
    Hibbing Community College
    Mesabi Range College