Cottage Grove, MN
9022 Jeffery Avenue South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9022 Jeffery Avenue South

9022 Jeffery Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

9022 Jeffery Avenue South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9022 Jeffery Avenue South have any available units?
9022 Jeffery Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
Is 9022 Jeffery Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
9022 Jeffery Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9022 Jeffery Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 9022 Jeffery Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 9022 Jeffery Avenue South offer parking?
No, 9022 Jeffery Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 9022 Jeffery Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9022 Jeffery Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9022 Jeffery Avenue South have a pool?
No, 9022 Jeffery Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 9022 Jeffery Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 9022 Jeffery Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 9022 Jeffery Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 9022 Jeffery Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9022 Jeffery Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 9022 Jeffery Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
