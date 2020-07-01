All apartments in Coon Rapids
Coon Rapids, MN
964 123rd Ln
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:53 AM

964 123rd Ln

964 123rd Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Coon Rapids
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

964 123rd Lane Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 3 bedroom house in Coon Rapids! - This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house in highly sought after Coon Rapids neighborhood. Close to local restaurants and stores!

This spacious split level house features large windows (great sunlight), updated tile kitchen, huge master bedroom with walk out, large deck perfect for entertaining, huge fenced backyard, and soo much more.

We will be showing the house this weekend, so set up a showing now! Request a tour online for quickest response!

Elite Property Management Group
7634452639

(RLNE5454275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 964 123rd Ln have any available units?
964 123rd Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
Is 964 123rd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
964 123rd Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 964 123rd Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 964 123rd Ln is pet friendly.
Does 964 123rd Ln offer parking?
No, 964 123rd Ln does not offer parking.
Does 964 123rd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 964 123rd Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 964 123rd Ln have a pool?
No, 964 123rd Ln does not have a pool.
Does 964 123rd Ln have accessible units?
No, 964 123rd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 964 123rd Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 964 123rd Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 964 123rd Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 964 123rd Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

