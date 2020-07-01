964 123rd Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 3 bedroom house in Coon Rapids! - This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house in highly sought after Coon Rapids neighborhood. Close to local restaurants and stores!



This spacious split level house features large windows (great sunlight), updated tile kitchen, huge master bedroom with walk out, large deck perfect for entertaining, huge fenced backyard, and soo much more.



We will be showing the house this weekend, so set up a showing now! Request a tour online for quickest response!



Elite Property Management Group

7634452639



(RLNE5454275)