Coon Rapids, MN
8702 Norway St North West
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:30 PM

8702 Norway St North West

8702 Norway Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

8702 Norway Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This charming 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom town home located in Coon Rapids is available 6/1! Located just miles off of US 10 this townhouse features 1650 square feet with 1 car garage, in unit laundry, A/C, stainless steel appliances, bonus room, enclosed patio, and walk in closets! Spacious master bedroom has walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with jet tub. Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash, the homeowner pays HOA who covers lawn maintenance and snow removal. No pets!! Minimum 24 month lease terms. This property is not set up for section 8. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent amount, minimum credit score of 650 and tenant should have a good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult. Upon approval, 1st month rent + $150 admin fee is due. Tenant must obtain renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8702 Norway St North West have any available units?
8702 Norway St North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 8702 Norway St North West have?
Some of 8702 Norway St North West's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8702 Norway St North West currently offering any rent specials?
8702 Norway St North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8702 Norway St North West pet-friendly?
No, 8702 Norway St North West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coon Rapids.
Does 8702 Norway St North West offer parking?
Yes, 8702 Norway St North West offers parking.
Does 8702 Norway St North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8702 Norway St North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8702 Norway St North West have a pool?
Yes, 8702 Norway St North West has a pool.
Does 8702 Norway St North West have accessible units?
No, 8702 Norway St North West does not have accessible units.
Does 8702 Norway St North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 8702 Norway St North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8702 Norway St North West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8702 Norway St North West has units with air conditioning.

