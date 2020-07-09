8702 Norway St North West

Amenities

Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This charming 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom town home located in Coon Rapids is available 6/1! Located just miles off of US 10 this townhouse features 1650 square feet with 1 car garage, in unit laundry, A/C, stainless steel appliances, bonus room, enclosed patio, and walk in closets! Spacious master bedroom has walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with jet tub. Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash, the homeowner pays HOA who covers lawn maintenance and snow removal. No pets!! Minimum 24 month lease terms. This property is not set up for section 8. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent amount, minimum credit score of 650 and tenant should have a good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult. Upon approval, 1st month rent + $150 admin fee is due. Tenant must obtain renters insurance.