1801 113th Avenue North West

Come see this great listing from Kellen Harmon with Renters Warehouse. Prime Location: Cozy, Charming 2 bed/2 bath 1040 sq ft Condo in a desirable Coon Rapids neighborhood. This condo offers great space and a nice balcony. Property has updated carpet and paint throughout. AC unit in property. This property also has a 1 car garage + 1 off street parking space. All appliances included (Washer/ Dryer, Stove, Dishwasher, etc...) Call this place home today for only $1100/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities. Applications are $55/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pets are not allowed.