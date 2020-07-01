All apartments in Coon Rapids
Last updated March 21 2020 at 6:12 PM

1801 113th Avenue North West

1801 113th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1801 113th Avenue Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Come see this great listing from Kellen Harmon with Renters Warehouse. Prime Location: Cozy, Charming 2 bed/2 bath 1040 sq ft Condo in a desirable Coon Rapids neighborhood. This condo offers great space and a nice balcony. Property has updated carpet and paint throughout. AC unit in property. This property also has a 1 car garage + 1 off street parking space. All appliances included (Washer/ Dryer, Stove, Dishwasher, etc...) Call this place home today for only $1100/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities. Applications are $55/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pets are not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 113th Avenue North West have any available units?
1801 113th Avenue North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 1801 113th Avenue North West have?
Some of 1801 113th Avenue North West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 113th Avenue North West currently offering any rent specials?
1801 113th Avenue North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 113th Avenue North West pet-friendly?
No, 1801 113th Avenue North West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coon Rapids.
Does 1801 113th Avenue North West offer parking?
Yes, 1801 113th Avenue North West offers parking.
Does 1801 113th Avenue North West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 113th Avenue North West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 113th Avenue North West have a pool?
Yes, 1801 113th Avenue North West has a pool.
Does 1801 113th Avenue North West have accessible units?
No, 1801 113th Avenue North West does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 113th Avenue North West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 113th Avenue North West has units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 113th Avenue North West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1801 113th Avenue North West has units with air conditioning.

