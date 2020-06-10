All apartments in Coon Rapids
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:47 PM

12894 Flamingo St NW

12894 Flamingo Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

12894 Flamingo Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad09183039 ----
Check out this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom. This town home features a kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances, breakfast bar adjacent dining area with sliding doors that open to a big deck. Master Bed includes walk-in closets & bath w/ tub & double vanity. Gas fireplace in the living room, vaulted ceilings, wood floors, views of natural area from the deck. Very convenient location. Residents pay Gas/Electric/Water/Sewer. Two car attached garage included.

By clicking on the Photos of the home you can also view a VIDEO TOUR of the property. A VIDEO TOUR (Coming Soon)

Requirements: No evictions, No criminal background, Must make 3x the monthly rent (combined), 600 credit or higher and Section 8 not accepted. $150 lease signing fee. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours.

5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls.

Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12894 Flamingo St NW have any available units?
12894 Flamingo St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 12894 Flamingo St NW have?
Some of 12894 Flamingo St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12894 Flamingo St NW currently offering any rent specials?
12894 Flamingo St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12894 Flamingo St NW pet-friendly?
No, 12894 Flamingo St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coon Rapids.
Does 12894 Flamingo St NW offer parking?
Yes, 12894 Flamingo St NW offers parking.
Does 12894 Flamingo St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12894 Flamingo St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12894 Flamingo St NW have a pool?
No, 12894 Flamingo St NW does not have a pool.
Does 12894 Flamingo St NW have accessible units?
No, 12894 Flamingo St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 12894 Flamingo St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 12894 Flamingo St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12894 Flamingo St NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12894 Flamingo St NW has units with air conditioning.

