12894 Flamingo St NW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad09183039 ----

Check out this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom. This town home features a kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances, breakfast bar adjacent dining area with sliding doors that open to a big deck. Master Bed includes walk-in closets & bath w/ tub & double vanity. Gas fireplace in the living room, vaulted ceilings, wood floors, views of natural area from the deck. Very convenient location. Residents pay Gas/Electric/Water/Sewer. Two car attached garage included.



By clicking on the Photos of the home you can also view a VIDEO TOUR of the property. A VIDEO TOUR (Coming Soon)



Requirements: No evictions, No criminal background, Must make 3x the monthly rent (combined), 600 credit or higher and Section 8 not accepted. $150 lease signing fee. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours.



5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls.



Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing.com