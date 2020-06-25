All apartments in Coon Rapids
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

12470 Cottonwood St NW

12470 Cottonwood Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

12470 Cottonwood Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
Available 06/01/19 4BD Brand New Blaine Home for Rent - Property Id: 100292

Text 'BLAINE' to (763) 445-9131 for the latest list of homes

Marble counter tops, custom cabinets, recessed lighting, tile shower in master on suite. Great location close to school and parks.

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

Text or call for more info or a showing on any of our listings today : (763) 445-9131

We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.

Qualifications :

550 credit score - Short Sales OK
3 times rent in combined income (between all adults) - Bankruptcy OK
No Violent felonies - Foreclosures OK
No evictions

Coon Rapids, Anoka, Ramsey, Blaine, Ham Lake, Fridley, Champlin, Dayton, Andover, Spring Lake Park

#renttown, #contractfordeed, #leasewithoptiontopurchase, #blainehomesforrent, #blainehomesforlease, #blainehomesforsale

*Home of your choice will be purchased and rented back to you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100292
Property Id 100292

(RLNE4706503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

