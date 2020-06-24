12470 Cottonwood St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 06/01/19 4BD Brand New Blaine Home for Rent - Property Id: 100292



Marble counter tops, custom cabinets, recessed lighting, tile shower in master on suite. Great location close to school and parks.



Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!



Qualifications :



550 credit score - Short Sales OK

3 times rent in combined income (between all adults) - Bankruptcy OK

No Violent felonies - Foreclosures OK

No evictions



Coon Rapids, Anoka, Ramsey, Blaine, Ham Lake, Fridley, Champlin, Dayton, Andover, Spring Lake Park



*Home of your choice will be purchased and rented back to you

Property Id 100292



(RLNE4706503)