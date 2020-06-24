12470 Cottonwood St NW

Amenities
Available 06/01/19 4BD Brand New Blaine Home for Rent - Property Id: 100292
Marble counter tops, custom cabinets, recessed lighting, tile shower in master on suite. Great location close to school and parks.
Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!
Qualifications :
550 credit score - Short Sales OK
3 times rent in combined income (between all adults) - Bankruptcy OK
No Violent felonies - Foreclosures OK
No evictions
Coon Rapids, Anoka, Ramsey, Blaine, Ham Lake, Fridley, Champlin, Dayton, Andover, Spring Lake Park
*Home of your choice will be purchased and rented back to you
