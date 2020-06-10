12193 Lily Street Northwest

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Executive two- story home on quiet street; close to Riverdale and Northstar station. Enter to a grand foyer area with soaring ceilings and large windows that allow for much natural light. Spacious floor plan and hardwood floors found throughout home. Great kitchen with much counter space and storage. Laundry room located right off kitchen. Dining, living and family rooms adjacent to kitchen as well. Luxurious master suite located on second level as well as other two bedrooms. This home is a must see! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.