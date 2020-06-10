All apartments in Coon Rapids
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12193 Lily Street Northwest

12193 Lily Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

12193 Lily Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Executive two- story home on quiet street; close to Riverdale and Northstar station. Enter to a grand foyer area with soaring ceilings and large windows that allow for much natural light. Spacious floor plan and hardwood floors found throughout home. Great kitchen with much counter space and storage. Laundry room located right off kitchen. Dining, living and family rooms adjacent to kitchen as well. Luxurious master suite located on second level as well as other two bedrooms. This home is a must see! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12193 Lily Street Northwest have any available units?
12193 Lily Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
Is 12193 Lily Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
12193 Lily Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12193 Lily Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 12193 Lily Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coon Rapids.
Does 12193 Lily Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 12193 Lily Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 12193 Lily Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12193 Lily Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12193 Lily Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 12193 Lily Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 12193 Lily Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 12193 Lily Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 12193 Lily Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 12193 Lily Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12193 Lily Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 12193 Lily Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
