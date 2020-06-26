All apartments in Coon Rapids
11420 Osage St Nw

11420 Osage Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

11420 Osage Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3Bd / 1Ba Duplex
/attached 2 car garage/ shared fenced yard /

No lawn care - mowing and Yard care included / snow removable included

Quiet, Drama free, And VERY clean Duplex in coon rapids!
Get away from the big complexes with all the noise and chaos.

Park in your attached garage (with opener and door code) no more scraping windows.

This is clean and well managed NO Drama building.
This duplex is in a quiet neighborhood
Quiet building

Clean, non smoking property
New Carpet
Redone kitchen with tile back-splash and wood floor
Fireplace
deck and large yard (no mowing)

Last renter stayed 5 years is only moving because they bought a house.
Located in Coon Rapids by Hanson Blvd and Hwy 10.

Shown by appointment.
Call to make appointment (if I do not answer leave message)

RENT $1195
plus utilities and
Deposit

REQUIREMENTS
-Application needed for Each adult.

-GREAT CREDIT REQUIRED - 680 or above

-Good rental references
-Clean criminal record (no DUI's DWI's etc)
-No evictions,

No pets - cats or dogs
Application fee $30 (per each adult) Non refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

