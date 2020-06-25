Amenities

11242 Robinson Dr NW Available 08/01/19 Updated 2 Br/1Ba End Unit TH w/2 CG and Sunroom in Coon Rapids for Aug 1st! - Another great listing from Executive Realty and CitiesRentals.com



Located in Coon Rapids near Hanson Blvd & Hwy 10 & close to parks, trails, Lifetime Fitness, & shopping!



This end unit town home has one level living on the upper floor. It features an updated kitchen with newer appliances, carpet, and paint. It has a formal dining room off of the kitchen and a beautiful sun room to enjoy the summer! The master bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet. Washer/dryer included. Garbage, lawn care/snow removal included. Tenant pays all other utilities. Attached 2 car garage. Small pets considered. Not section 8 approved.



To schedule a showing call or text 651-724-5594 or email micah@citiesrentals.com



