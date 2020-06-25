All apartments in Coon Rapids
Coon Rapids, MN
11242 Robinson Dr NW
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

11242 Robinson Dr NW

11242 Robinson Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

11242 Robinson Drive Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11242 Robinson Dr NW Available 08/01/19 Updated 2 Br/1Ba End Unit TH w/2 CG and Sunroom in Coon Rapids for Aug 1st! - Another great listing from Executive Realty and CitiesRentals.com

Located in Coon Rapids near Hanson Blvd & Hwy 10 & close to parks, trails, Lifetime Fitness, & shopping!

This end unit town home has one level living on the upper floor. It features an updated kitchen with newer appliances, carpet, and paint. It has a formal dining room off of the kitchen and a beautiful sun room to enjoy the summer! The master bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet. Washer/dryer included. Garbage, lawn care/snow removal included. Tenant pays all other utilities. Attached 2 car garage. Small pets considered. Not section 8 approved.

To schedule a showing call or text 651-724-5594 or email micah@citiesrentals.com

(RLNE3287967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11242 Robinson Dr NW have any available units?
11242 Robinson Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 11242 Robinson Dr NW have?
Some of 11242 Robinson Dr NW's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11242 Robinson Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
11242 Robinson Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11242 Robinson Dr NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 11242 Robinson Dr NW is pet friendly.
Does 11242 Robinson Dr NW offer parking?
Yes, 11242 Robinson Dr NW offers parking.
Does 11242 Robinson Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11242 Robinson Dr NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11242 Robinson Dr NW have a pool?
No, 11242 Robinson Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 11242 Robinson Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 11242 Robinson Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 11242 Robinson Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11242 Robinson Dr NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 11242 Robinson Dr NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11242 Robinson Dr NW has units with air conditioning.
