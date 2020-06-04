3838 Pascolo Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6e860fa075 ---- LEASE TO OWN OPTION AVAILABLE, EMAIL ME DIRECTLY FOR MORE INFORMATION - This property offers a clean, stress free move into your new home in Chaska, 1 block from Victoria Recreation Center! This large 3,725sqft 5 bed 3.5 bath home boasts ample amounts of natural light, 4 bedrooms on the 2nd level, private king/queen suite, granite counter tops in the kitchen (w/ island!), hardwood floors, gas fireplace, large lower level family room, and much more! Access to the associations dock on Lake Bavaria, along with the canoe, kayak, paddle board storage area are all included. Lots of walking trails and parks nearby! Minnetonka School District open enrollment bus pickup (contact me for more details)! Be sure to check out the video tour, which includes drone footage on my YouTube channel, for a full layout of the property as we tour it together, with commentary!! NO Smokers. Owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. Property owner is not participating in Section 8. $150 lease signing fee, $15/month home furnace filter delivery. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing.