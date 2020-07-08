3416 Autumn Woods Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This beautiful 3 Bedroom/3 Bath townhome has a private entry that walks straight into an open concept living room, complete with fireplace and 10-foot ceilings. The dining and kitchen area boast a breakfast bar, sliding door to a nice balcony and lots of windows letting in tons of natural light. The main floor also includes a large office area, laundry/utility room, powder room, and a great master suite complete with walk-in closet. Upstairs there are two additional bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet, a full bath and a nice family room and lots of additional storage. Townhouse amenities include on-site office management, cable ready, BBQ grilling/picnic area and landscaped grounds, 24 hour emergency maintenance, and pets are welcome! Close to 6 golf courses, and minutes to highway 212. 1 year lease or longer preferred. Note that a $25 application fee and a $500 deposit are due at application. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery or call Bob at 612/351-3946.