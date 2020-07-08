All apartments in Chaska
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

3416 Autumn Woods Drive

3416 Autumn Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3416 Autumn Woods Drive, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This beautiful 3 Bedroom/3 Bath townhome has a private entry that walks straight into an open concept living room, complete with fireplace and 10-foot ceilings. The dining and kitchen area boast a breakfast bar, sliding door to a nice balcony and lots of windows letting in tons of natural light. The main floor also includes a large office area, laundry/utility room, powder room, and a great master suite complete with walk-in closet. Upstairs there are two additional bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet, a full bath and a nice family room and lots of additional storage. Townhouse amenities include on-site office management, cable ready, BBQ grilling/picnic area and landscaped grounds, 24 hour emergency maintenance, and pets are welcome! Close to 6 golf courses, and minutes to highway 212. 1 year lease or longer preferred. Note that a $25 application fee and a $500 deposit are due at application. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery or call Bob at 612/351-3946.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 Autumn Woods Drive have any available units?
3416 Autumn Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 3416 Autumn Woods Drive have?
Some of 3416 Autumn Woods Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3416 Autumn Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3416 Autumn Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 Autumn Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3416 Autumn Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chaska.
Does 3416 Autumn Woods Drive offer parking?
No, 3416 Autumn Woods Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3416 Autumn Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3416 Autumn Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 Autumn Woods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3416 Autumn Woods Drive has a pool.
Does 3416 Autumn Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 3416 Autumn Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 Autumn Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3416 Autumn Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3416 Autumn Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3416 Autumn Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

