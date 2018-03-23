Amenities

249 Pleasant Lane Available 07/01/20 Chaska End Unit Town Home, Excellent Condition, Current Video Walkthrough Posted - This unit is available for a 7-1 move in. The home is in a great location at the end of the neighborhood with only one other unit attached. Close to the park and walking trails. The video was just taken of the actual unit, we do not have any current pictures of the unit.



Walking into this home you will find a large main level living room with open kitchen and dining. Through the back hall you will find the garage, laundry, and 1/4 bath. Upstairs you have all three bedrooms including a master with 3/4, full bath in the hallway and loft area.



Downstairs is unfinished.



You are responsible for gas, electric and w/s while living at that property. Lawn and snow are included in the association fee which is covered by the owner.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



Any additional questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



(RLNE5734685)