249 Pleasant Lane
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

249 Pleasant Lane

249 Pleasant Lane · No Longer Available
Location

249 Pleasant Lane, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
249 Pleasant Lane Available 07/01/20 Chaska End Unit Town Home, Excellent Condition, Current Video Walkthrough Posted - This unit is available for a 7-1 move in. The home is in a great location at the end of the neighborhood with only one other unit attached. Close to the park and walking trails. The video was just taken of the actual unit, we do not have any current pictures of the unit.

Walking into this home you will find a large main level living room with open kitchen and dining. Through the back hall you will find the garage, laundry, and 1/4 bath. Upstairs you have all three bedrooms including a master with 3/4, full bath in the hallway and loft area.

Downstairs is unfinished.

You are responsible for gas, electric and w/s while living at that property. Lawn and snow are included in the association fee which is covered by the owner.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Any additional questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE5734685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Pleasant Lane have any available units?
249 Pleasant Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
Is 249 Pleasant Lane currently offering any rent specials?
249 Pleasant Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Pleasant Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 249 Pleasant Lane is pet friendly.
Does 249 Pleasant Lane offer parking?
Yes, 249 Pleasant Lane offers parking.
Does 249 Pleasant Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 Pleasant Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Pleasant Lane have a pool?
No, 249 Pleasant Lane does not have a pool.
Does 249 Pleasant Lane have accessible units?
No, 249 Pleasant Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Pleasant Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 Pleasant Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 249 Pleasant Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 249 Pleasant Lane has units with air conditioning.

