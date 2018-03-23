All apartments in Chaska
Chaska, MN
1227 Prairie Street
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:13 AM

1227 Prairie Street

1227 Prairie Street · No Longer Available
Chaska
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
2 Bedrooms
Location

1227 Prairie Street, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Downtown Chaska rental will be available April 1st. Just a few of the amenities offered by this home include: new paint throughout the interior; new flooring; four spacious bedrooms; three season porch; sun deck; attached garage; traditional wood burning fireplace; and a prime location. Pets are permitted but restrictions do apply and there is an additional pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 Prairie Street have any available units?
1227 Prairie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 1227 Prairie Street have?
Some of 1227 Prairie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 Prairie Street currently offering any rent specials?
1227 Prairie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 Prairie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1227 Prairie Street is pet friendly.
Does 1227 Prairie Street offer parking?
Yes, 1227 Prairie Street offers parking.
Does 1227 Prairie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1227 Prairie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 Prairie Street have a pool?
No, 1227 Prairie Street does not have a pool.
Does 1227 Prairie Street have accessible units?
No, 1227 Prairie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 Prairie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1227 Prairie Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1227 Prairie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1227 Prairie Street does not have units with air conditioning.
