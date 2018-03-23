1227 Prairie Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Downtown Chaska rental will be available April 1st. Just a few of the amenities offered by this home include: new paint throughout the interior; new flooring; four spacious bedrooms; three season porch; sun deck; attached garage; traditional wood burning fireplace; and a prime location. Pets are permitted but restrictions do apply and there is an additional pet rent.