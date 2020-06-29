9695 Independence Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 3 bed and 3 bath Multi-Level Townhome is available for a 5/1 move in! Split level entrance. Lower level includes access to garage, media or extra family room. Main floor features, kitchen, pantry, breakfast bar, dining room, living room, walkout to deck, and a half bath. Top level features, master bedroom with en suite and walk-in closet, 1 full bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms, laundry also located in closet area upstairs. Tenant is responsible for Electric and gas. The owner pays the HOA which covers water/sewer, garbage, lawn care & snow removal! (RENT: $1,950) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,950) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) To schedule a showing please EMAIL!!