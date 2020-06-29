All apartments in Chanhassen
Find more places like 9695 Independence Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chanhassen, MN
/
9695 Independence Cir
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

9695 Independence Cir

9695 Independence Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chanhassen
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9695 Independence Circle, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 3 bed and 3 bath Multi-Level Townhome is available for a 5/1 move in! Split level entrance. Lower level includes access to garage, media or extra family room. Main floor features, kitchen, pantry, breakfast bar, dining room, living room, walkout to deck, and a half bath. Top level features, master bedroom with en suite and walk-in closet, 1 full bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms, laundry also located in closet area upstairs. Tenant is responsible for Electric and gas. The owner pays the HOA which covers water/sewer, garbage, lawn care & snow removal! (RENT: $1,950) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,950) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) To schedule a showing please EMAIL!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9695 Independence Cir have any available units?
9695 Independence Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 9695 Independence Cir have?
Some of 9695 Independence Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9695 Independence Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9695 Independence Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9695 Independence Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 9695 Independence Cir is pet friendly.
Does 9695 Independence Cir offer parking?
Yes, 9695 Independence Cir offers parking.
Does 9695 Independence Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9695 Independence Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9695 Independence Cir have a pool?
No, 9695 Independence Cir does not have a pool.
Does 9695 Independence Cir have accessible units?
No, 9695 Independence Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9695 Independence Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 9695 Independence Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9695 Independence Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 9695 Independence Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Venue
515 West 78th Street
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd
Chanhassen, MN 55317

Similar Pages

Chanhassen 2 BedroomsChanhassen Apartments with Garage
Chanhassen Apartments with GymChanhassen Apartments with Parking
Chanhassen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MN
Little Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHutchinson, MNVadnais Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University