921 Lake Susan Hills Drive

This well kept, spacious Chanhassen home is available NOW. Features over 3600 finished square feet, new carpet, fresh paint, beautiful eat-in kitchen with island, formal dining, fireplace, as well as wood and ceramic floors. % bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 stall garage and well maintained yard. This is an opportunity for you to relax, spread out and enjoy the serenity of this great Chanhassen neighborhood. Pets are OK with screening and $250 deposit. Application fee of $55 per adult, one time administrative fee of $150 on acceptance of application. $7 monthly convenience/management fee. Please copy and past the link to schedule a showing today!