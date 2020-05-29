All apartments in Chanhassen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

921 Lake Susan Hills Drive

921 Lake Susan Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

921 Lake Susan Hills Drive, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
This well kept, spacious Chanhassen home is available NOW. Features over 3600 finished square feet, new carpet, fresh paint, beautiful eat-in kitchen with island, formal dining, fireplace, as well as wood and ceramic floors. % bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 stall garage and well maintained yard. This is an opportunity for you to relax, spread out and enjoy the serenity of this great Chanhassen neighborhood. Pets are OK with screening and $250 deposit. Application fee of $55 per adult, one time administrative fee of $150 on acceptance of application. $7 monthly convenience/management fee. Please copy and past the link to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Lake Susan Hills Drive have any available units?
921 Lake Susan Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 921 Lake Susan Hills Drive have?
Some of 921 Lake Susan Hills Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Lake Susan Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
921 Lake Susan Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Lake Susan Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 Lake Susan Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 921 Lake Susan Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 921 Lake Susan Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 921 Lake Susan Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Lake Susan Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Lake Susan Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 921 Lake Susan Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 921 Lake Susan Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 921 Lake Susan Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Lake Susan Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 Lake Susan Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Lake Susan Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 Lake Susan Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

