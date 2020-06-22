7621 Century Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system garage internet access

Very nice 2 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse in Arboretum Village with two car attached garage.



Walk in to high ceilings, open spaces and natural light. Main floor has living room, dining room and kitchen with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Large deck off the dining room offers privacy and access to walking/biking trails.



Upper floor has a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and a 3/4 bathroom. Nice size second bedroom and full bath.



Lower level has a large family room with a gas fireplace and walk-out patio to tons of green space. Washer / dryer.



Included with rent: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Assoc. Dues, Lawn Care and Snow Removal.



Requirements: Max 4 occupants, no pets, no subsidy housing. Income 3x monthly rent, no evictions, no criminal, good rental history.



www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Jeanne Malmer 612-418-9448