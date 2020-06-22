All apartments in Chanhassen
Find more places like 7621 Century Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chanhassen, MN
/
7621 Century Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7621 Century Blvd

7621 Century Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chanhassen
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7621 Century Blvd, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
garage
internet access
Very nice 2 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse in Arboretum Village with two car attached garage.

Walk in to high ceilings, open spaces and natural light. Main floor has living room, dining room and kitchen with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Large deck off the dining room offers privacy and access to walking/biking trails.

Upper floor has a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and a 3/4 bathroom. Nice size second bedroom and full bath.

Lower level has a large family room with a gas fireplace and walk-out patio to tons of green space. Washer / dryer.

Included with rent: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Assoc. Dues, Lawn Care and Snow Removal.

Requirements: Max 4 occupants, no pets, no subsidy housing. Income 3x monthly rent, no evictions, no criminal, good rental history.

www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com
Jeanne Malmer 612-418-9448

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7621 Century Blvd have any available units?
7621 Century Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 7621 Century Blvd have?
Some of 7621 Century Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7621 Century Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7621 Century Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7621 Century Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 7621 Century Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chanhassen.
Does 7621 Century Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7621 Century Blvd does offer parking.
Does 7621 Century Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7621 Century Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7621 Century Blvd have a pool?
No, 7621 Century Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7621 Century Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7621 Century Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7621 Century Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7621 Century Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7621 Century Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7621 Century Blvd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
515 West 78th Street
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101
Chanhassen, MN 55317

Similar Pages

Chanhassen 1 BedroomsChanhassen 2 Bedrooms
Chanhassen Apartments with GarageChanhassen Apartments with Parking
Chanhassen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MN
Little Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHutchinson, MNVadnais Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University