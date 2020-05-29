7610 Erie Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/01/19 4BD Renovated Chanhassen Home for Lease - Property Id: 120473



Reply or text the cities you are looking to live in to (763) 445-9131 for the latest list of homes



Lovely 4BR, 2BA home located on a quiet, tree-lined, cul-de-sac street just steps away from the beauty of your own deeded access to Lotus Lake on a private, oversized lot, nestled among some huge oaks and evergreens. Completely renovated, this wonderful home has had no expense spared. The meticulous craftsmanship, exceeded only by the designer's vision for a cool, contemporary feel in this modern home.



Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!



Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.



Chaska, Chanhassen, Shakopee, Carver, Savage, Bloomington



* Home is for sale but could be purchased and rented back to you

**Broker reciprocity thanks to Re/Max Results

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120473

Property Id 120473



(RLNE4876777)