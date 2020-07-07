All apartments in Chanhassen
Find more places like 7341 Cactus Curv.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chanhassen, MN
/
7341 Cactus Curv
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7341 Cactus Curv

7341 Cactus Curve · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chanhassen
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7341 Cactus Curve, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Available September 1st. Sorry no pets. One time $150 leasing administration fee, first months rent and monthly processing fee of $7 due upon approval. ALL SHOWINGS SCHEDULED ONLINE BY SELECTING A TIME AND I WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY. Very well maintained Chanhassen home with two bedrooms up and two down. Great yard and location. large walk in closets and plenty of storage in the lower level. Tenant responsible for all utilities mowing and snow removal. AVAILABLE September 1ST. Applications online $55 per person 18 and older. One time $150 leasing administration fee, first months rent and monthly processing fee of $7 due upon approval. ALL SHOWINGS SCHEDULED ONLINE BY SELECTING A TIME AND I WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7341 Cactus Curv have any available units?
7341 Cactus Curv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
Is 7341 Cactus Curv currently offering any rent specials?
7341 Cactus Curv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7341 Cactus Curv pet-friendly?
No, 7341 Cactus Curv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chanhassen.
Does 7341 Cactus Curv offer parking?
No, 7341 Cactus Curv does not offer parking.
Does 7341 Cactus Curv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7341 Cactus Curv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7341 Cactus Curv have a pool?
No, 7341 Cactus Curv does not have a pool.
Does 7341 Cactus Curv have accessible units?
No, 7341 Cactus Curv does not have accessible units.
Does 7341 Cactus Curv have units with dishwashers?
No, 7341 Cactus Curv does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7341 Cactus Curv have units with air conditioning?
No, 7341 Cactus Curv does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
515 West 78th Street
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101
Chanhassen, MN 55317

Similar Pages

Chanhassen 1 BedroomsChanhassen 2 Bedrooms
Chanhassen Apartments with GarageChanhassen Apartments with Parking
Chanhassen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MN
Little Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHutchinson, MNVadnais Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University