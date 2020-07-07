7341 Cactus Curv

Amenities

walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities

Available September 1st. Sorry no pets. One time $150 leasing administration fee, first months rent and monthly processing fee of $7 due upon approval. ALL SHOWINGS SCHEDULED ONLINE BY SELECTING A TIME AND I WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY. Very well maintained Chanhassen home with two bedrooms up and two down. Great yard and location. large walk in closets and plenty of storage in the lower level. Tenant responsible for all utilities mowing and snow removal. AVAILABLE September 1ST. Applications online $55 per person 18 and older. One time $150 leasing administration fee, first months rent and monthly processing fee of $7 due upon approval. ALL SHOWINGS SCHEDULED ONLINE BY SELECTING A TIME AND I WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY.