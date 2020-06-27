7031 Chaparral Lane

Amenities

- - - Your Life Could Be Good In This Neighborhood - - - - 3 BR / 2 BA / 2 CAR Split-Level Duplex Located within Chaparral Townhome Association, Where Dues Are Included In Rent, Covering: Trash and Exterior Maintenance (Lawn Care & Snow Removal)! Updated with Fresh Paint Throughout (Including Exterior Deck), Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, and Professionally Cleaned Carpet! Other Features Include: Wrap-Around Deck, Gas Fireplace, Wood Laminated Floors, Vaulted Ceiling, and Other Uncharacteristic Traits You Must See For Yourself!



Other Details Apply:

Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)

Deposit = 1 Month's Rent

Pets = Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit

Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)

Available = 10/1/19

Tenant Utilities = Water, Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet

Owner Utilities = HOA Dues (Includes Trash & Exterior Maintenance).

Section 8 = Not Approved



No Cats Allowed



