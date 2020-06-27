All apartments in Chanhassen
7031 Chaparral Lane
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

7031 Chaparral Lane

7031 Chaparral Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7031 Chaparral Lane, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
internet access
pet friendly
- - - Your Life Could Be Good In This Neighborhood - - - - 3 BR / 2 BA / 2 CAR Split-Level Duplex Located within Chaparral Townhome Association, Where Dues Are Included In Rent, Covering: Trash and Exterior Maintenance (Lawn Care & Snow Removal)! Updated with Fresh Paint Throughout (Including Exterior Deck), Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, and Professionally Cleaned Carpet! Other Features Include: Wrap-Around Deck, Gas Fireplace, Wood Laminated Floors, Vaulted Ceiling, and Other Uncharacteristic Traits You Must See For Yourself!

Other Details Apply:
Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent
Pets = Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit
Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)
Available = 10/1/19
Tenant Utilities = Water, Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet
Owner Utilities = HOA Dues (Includes Trash & Exterior Maintenance).
Section 8 = Not Approved

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3361148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

