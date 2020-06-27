Rent Calculator
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:17 PM
6521 Kirkwood Circle
Location
6521 Kirkwood Circle, Chanhassen, MN 55331
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath Twin Home with 2 car garage on private cul-de-sac in
Minnetonka School District! Access to Minnewashta Beach through association.
Fireplace in living room, and nice sized yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6521 Kirkwood Circle have any available units?
6521 Kirkwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chanhassen, MN
.
What amenities does 6521 Kirkwood Circle have?
Some of 6521 Kirkwood Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6521 Kirkwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6521 Kirkwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6521 Kirkwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6521 Kirkwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chanhassen
.
Does 6521 Kirkwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6521 Kirkwood Circle offers parking.
Does 6521 Kirkwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6521 Kirkwood Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6521 Kirkwood Circle have a pool?
No, 6521 Kirkwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6521 Kirkwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 6521 Kirkwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6521 Kirkwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6521 Kirkwood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6521 Kirkwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6521 Kirkwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
