103 Apartments for rent in Chanhassen, MN with balcony
1 of 38
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 7
1 of 43
1 of 18
1 of 1
1 of 3
1 of 12
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 43
1 of 53
1 of 38
1 of 31
1 of 72
1 of 18
1 of 31
1 of 13
1 of 38
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 42
1 of 32
In Chanhassen you'll be hobnobing with the likes of Jared Allen (you’re in Minnesota, you should know who that is), Kris Humphries (former short lived spouse of Kim Kardashian) and you'll be hanging in Paisley Park Studios (where Prince records his music). Who needs the bright lights of the big city?
Chanhassen is southwest of Minneapolis and far enough away that it does feel like a small town. Many residents commute into the city, but Chanhassen is large enough (23,000 people covering almost 23 square miles) that many people work and live in town. There are four different lakes in town and those lakes have six public beaches. Like other Minnesotans people take full advantage of the outdoors when the weather permits because the winters can be so long. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Chanhassen renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.