2940 Village Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Owner presents this fantastic end unit, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Townhouse in the Arboretum Village community. Freshly updated from top to bottom the upstairs offers two large bedrooms both with walk in closets, full bathroom and laundry on the upper level! The main floor has a large living room and an open kitchen with a separate dining area that has doors that lead to a patio out back. The garage is an over sized extra deep single garage with a large cut out area for storage, work bench, etc. & additional utility room/ storage area under the stairs.