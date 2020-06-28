All apartments in Chanhassen
Find more places like 2940 Village Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chanhassen, MN
/
2940 Village Circle
Last updated September 15 2019 at 3:14 PM

2940 Village Circle

2940 Village Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chanhassen
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2940 Village Circle, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Owner presents this fantastic end unit, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Townhouse in the Arboretum Village community. Freshly updated from top to bottom the upstairs offers two large bedrooms both with walk in closets, full bathroom and laundry on the upper level! The main floor has a large living room and an open kitchen with a separate dining area that has doors that lead to a patio out back. The garage is an over sized extra deep single garage with a large cut out area for storage, work bench, etc. & additional utility room/ storage area under the stairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Village Circle have any available units?
2940 Village Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 2940 Village Circle have?
Some of 2940 Village Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 Village Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Village Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Village Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2940 Village Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chanhassen.
Does 2940 Village Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2940 Village Circle offers parking.
Does 2940 Village Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 Village Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Village Circle have a pool?
No, 2940 Village Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2940 Village Circle have accessible units?
No, 2940 Village Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Village Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2940 Village Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2940 Village Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2940 Village Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
515 West 78th Street
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101
Chanhassen, MN 55317

Similar Pages

Chanhassen 2 BedroomsChanhassen Apartments with Garage
Chanhassen Apartments with GymChanhassen Apartments with Parking
Chanhassen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MN
Little Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHutchinson, MNVadnais Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University