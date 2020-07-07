All apartments in Chanhassen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2375 Bridle Creek Circle

2375 Bridle Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2375 Bridle Creek Trail, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7c464210ff ----
From the moment you drive up, this luxury, custom-built home exudes charm inside and out. It is rich with added details such as divided-light windows, crown molding, wainscoting, wood blinds, designer lighting and plumbing fixtures, French doors, window seats, wide-plank wood flooring, designer paint colors, and more.

The vaulted living room showcases a floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace and rustic wood mantel. The kitchen welcomes you warmly with custom kitchen cabinets including roll-out shelves, wine rack, display cabinets, center-island, newer stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry. In-between is a large, open dining area, adjacent to French doors that overlook a broad deck, circular patio with fire pit, hot tub and privately fenced back yard.

Lower level is almost fully finished with plenty of space for a game area and large living area with even more room to spare. Plus, a wet bar complete with butcher block countertop, subway tile backsplash, beverage fridge, dishwasher and fun checkerboard floor tile. Optional fourth bedroom delights with a framed chalkboard, French doors and louvered closet doors.

Located on a private cul-de-sac, this home gives you immediate access to CR-117, Hwy-5, Hwy-41 and Hwy-212. Only minutes to great retail and dining, not to forget the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum and some of the best parks and lakes around.

Available: NOW!

Lease Term: 12 Months

Utilities Included: None
Utilities Paid by Tenant: All

Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Pet Policy: 2 under 50 lbs. each - $500 Pet Deposit

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2375 Bridle Creek Circle have any available units?
2375 Bridle Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 2375 Bridle Creek Circle have?
Some of 2375 Bridle Creek Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2375 Bridle Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2375 Bridle Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2375 Bridle Creek Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2375 Bridle Creek Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2375 Bridle Creek Circle offer parking?
No, 2375 Bridle Creek Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2375 Bridle Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2375 Bridle Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2375 Bridle Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 2375 Bridle Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2375 Bridle Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 2375 Bridle Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2375 Bridle Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2375 Bridle Creek Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2375 Bridle Creek Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2375 Bridle Creek Circle has units with air conditioning.

