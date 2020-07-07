2375 Bridle Creek Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7c464210ff ----

From the moment you drive up, this luxury, custom-built home exudes charm inside and out. It is rich with added details such as divided-light windows, crown molding, wainscoting, wood blinds, designer lighting and plumbing fixtures, French doors, window seats, wide-plank wood flooring, designer paint colors, and more.



The vaulted living room showcases a floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace and rustic wood mantel. The kitchen welcomes you warmly with custom kitchen cabinets including roll-out shelves, wine rack, display cabinets, center-island, newer stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry. In-between is a large, open dining area, adjacent to French doors that overlook a broad deck, circular patio with fire pit, hot tub and privately fenced back yard.



Lower level is almost fully finished with plenty of space for a game area and large living area with even more room to spare. Plus, a wet bar complete with butcher block countertop, subway tile backsplash, beverage fridge, dishwasher and fun checkerboard floor tile. Optional fourth bedroom delights with a framed chalkboard, French doors and louvered closet doors.



Located on a private cul-de-sac, this home gives you immediate access to CR-117, Hwy-5, Hwy-41 and Hwy-212. Only minutes to great retail and dining, not to forget the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum and some of the best parks and lakes around.



Available: NOW!



Lease Term: 12 Months



Utilities Included: None

Utilities Paid by Tenant: All



Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



Pet Policy: 2 under 50 lbs. each - $500 Pet Deposit



Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.