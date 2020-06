122 Lakeview Road E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

TWO BEDROOM PLUS DEN WITH THE SUNNY, OPEN FLOOR PLAN YOU WANT WITH NEUTRAL

DECOR & FINISHING. MASTER SUITE HAS LG WALK-IN CLOSET & LUXURY BATH. EAT-IN

KITCHEN HAS TONS OF COUNTER AND CABINET SPACE AND GAS RANGE. RELAX ON YOUR SUN

FILLED PORCH & ENJOY THE SPECTACULAR PRIVATE NATURE VIEWS. LAUNDRY RM & 8x10

STORAGE RM ABOVE GARAGE W/PULL DOWN LADDER. ENJOY SUMMER ON LAKE RILEY WITH

N'HOOD ACCESS TO BEACH AND DOCK PLUS MILES OF WALKING/BIKING TRAILS RIGHT OUT

YOUR DOOR. YOU CANT BEAT THIS LOCATION!