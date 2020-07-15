All apartments in Burnsville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM

The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes

429 East Travelers Trail · (952) 641-7857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move into Savings This Summer! --- Move into savings with $500 off your move in cost. *Valid on 9-15 month lease terms only. Subject to change at any time.
logo
Rent Special
Waived Admin Fee! --- Tour our community and apply without an admin fee using promo code Summer2020 -- *Valid on 9-15 month lease terms only. Subject to change at any time.
Location

429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN 55337

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3110 · Avail. now

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 2308 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 1111 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3206 · Avail. now

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1004 sqft

Unit 3205 · Avail. now

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1004 sqft

Unit 3308 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
business center
car wash area
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom pet friendly apartment homes in Burnsville, Minnesota, conveniently located just minutes from I-35 for easy access to shopping and entertainment in downtown Minneapolis. Our community amenities include a heated outdoor swimming pool, pond-side nature trail, dog park, on-site laundry facilities, and fitness center. Our renovated apartment homes include upgraded kitchens filled with stainless steel appliances and updated bathrooms. At The Fitzgerald, our home is your home! Call today for a personalized tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
fee: $200
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes has 9 units available starting at $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Move into Savings This Summer! --- Move into savings with $500 off your move in cost. *Valid on 9-15 month lease terms only. Subject to change at any time.
Is The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
