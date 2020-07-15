Amenities
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom pet friendly apartment homes in Burnsville, Minnesota, conveniently located just minutes from I-35 for easy access to shopping and entertainment in downtown Minneapolis. Our community amenities include a heated outdoor swimming pool, pond-side nature trail, dog park, on-site laundry facilities, and fitness center. Our renovated apartment homes include upgraded kitchens filled with stainless steel appliances and updated bathrooms. At The Fitzgerald, our home is your home! Call today for a personalized tour.