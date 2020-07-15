Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog park elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage bocce court business center car wash area cc payments e-payments fire pit guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom pet friendly apartment homes in Burnsville, Minnesota, conveniently located just minutes from I-35 for easy access to shopping and entertainment in downtown Minneapolis. Our community amenities include a heated outdoor swimming pool, pond-side nature trail, dog park, on-site laundry facilities, and fitness center. Our renovated apartment homes include upgraded kitchens filled with stainless steel appliances and updated bathrooms. At The Fitzgerald, our home is your home! Call today for a personalized tour.