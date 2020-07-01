12409 Birnamwood Court - 1

Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

This updated twin home has a lot to offer! There are 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. The master room is very large with private bathroom. The kitchen offers a ton of cabinet space. Upstairs bathroom has been beautifully remodeled. Home also features a cozy fireplace! Laundry is in unit. Oversized garage perfect for extra storage room. The backyard is huge! Great location, less than a 10 minute drive to MOA and the airport. School District #191.



Lease Terms: $1795 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pets may be accepted based on owners approval with a $300 non-refundable fee (no more than 2 pets and has to be under 25 pounds). This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Beautifully updated twinhome!