All apartments in Burnsville
Find more places like 12409 Birnamwood Court - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burnsville, MN
/
12409 Birnamwood Court - 1
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:28 AM

12409 Birnamwood Court - 1

12409 Birnamwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burnsville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12409 Birnamwood Court, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This updated twin home has a lot to offer! There are 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. The master room is very large with private bathroom. The kitchen offers a ton of cabinet space. Upstairs bathroom has been beautifully remodeled. Home also features a cozy fireplace! Laundry is in unit. Oversized garage perfect for extra storage room. The backyard is huge! Great location, less than a 10 minute drive to MOA and the airport. School District #191.

Lease Terms: $1795 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pets may be accepted based on owners approval with a $300 non-refundable fee (no more than 2 pets and has to be under 25 pounds). This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Beautifully updated twinhome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12409 Birnamwood Court - 1 have any available units?
12409 Birnamwood Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12409 Birnamwood Court - 1 have?
Some of 12409 Birnamwood Court - 1's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12409 Birnamwood Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12409 Birnamwood Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12409 Birnamwood Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 12409 Birnamwood Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnsville.
Does 12409 Birnamwood Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 12409 Birnamwood Court - 1 offers parking.
Does 12409 Birnamwood Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12409 Birnamwood Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12409 Birnamwood Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 12409 Birnamwood Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 12409 Birnamwood Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 12409 Birnamwood Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12409 Birnamwood Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12409 Birnamwood Court - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maven
7 W Travelers Trail
Burnsville, MN 55337
Parkwood Pointe
12312 Parkwood Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
Colonial Villa
2009 E 121st St
Burnsville, MN 55337
Willoway Apartments
13401 Morgan Ave S
Burnsville, MN 55337
Rambush Estates
14709 W Burnsville Pkwy
Burnsville, MN 55306
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave
Burnsville, MN 55306
The Bluffs Of Burnsville
2800 Selkirk Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W
Burnsville, MN 55337

Similar Pages

Burnsville 1 BedroomsBurnsville 2 Bedrooms
Burnsville Apartments with GarageBurnsville Apartments with Parking
Burnsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities