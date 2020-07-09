All apartments in Brooklyn Park
9648 Upton Ave N
9648 Upton Ave N

9648 Upton Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

9648 Upton Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
Willowstone

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
For a showing of this property, please contact Terri Leeds at terril@reiprop.com or (763) 370-3777.

Large 4-bedroom home on corner lot in the North Point neighborhood of Brooklyn Park. Main living area is vaulted with spacious living room, kitchen and dining room. Main floor carpeting and paint brand new 2019. Main floor sliding door to 14x12 deck with access to the back yard. There are two bedrooms and 1-full bathroom on the main floor. The lower level is finished with large family room, two bedrooms, 1-full bathroom and laundry room. All appliances stay with the home. Main floor carpeting, window treatments and paint brand new 2019. New roof, new siding, forced air gas furnace and central AC unit also installed 2019. This is a non-smoking rental property. One small dog with extra deposit okay with prior approval, talk to agent. No cats.

Attached 2-car garage with extra wide driveway. Close to highway 610 and all major freeways for easy commute. Within district #11 schools. Applicants required to have clean background check, no evictions, good landlord/rental history, minimum household income of $4900 per month. Security deposit of $1700 and one time move in fee of $195 to be paid at lease signing. Rental available August 1st.

Call agent today for a showing. This home is privately owned and professionally managed. Not Section-8 approved, Please no Section-8 calls.

For property management in the Twin Cities Minnesota see: http
www.REIPropertyManagement.com

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9648 Upton Ave N have any available units?
9648 Upton Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 9648 Upton Ave N have?
Some of 9648 Upton Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9648 Upton Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
9648 Upton Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9648 Upton Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 9648 Upton Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 9648 Upton Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 9648 Upton Ave N offers parking.
Does 9648 Upton Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9648 Upton Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9648 Upton Ave N have a pool?
No, 9648 Upton Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 9648 Upton Ave N have accessible units?
No, 9648 Upton Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 9648 Upton Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9648 Upton Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 9648 Upton Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9648 Upton Ave N has units with air conditioning.

