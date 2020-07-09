9648 Upton Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

For a showing of this property, please contact Terri Leeds at terril@reiprop.com or (763) 370-3777.



Large 4-bedroom home on corner lot in the North Point neighborhood of Brooklyn Park. Main living area is vaulted with spacious living room, kitchen and dining room. Main floor carpeting and paint brand new 2019. Main floor sliding door to 14x12 deck with access to the back yard. There are two bedrooms and 1-full bathroom on the main floor. The lower level is finished with large family room, two bedrooms, 1-full bathroom and laundry room. All appliances stay with the home. Main floor carpeting, window treatments and paint brand new 2019. New roof, new siding, forced air gas furnace and central AC unit also installed 2019. This is a non-smoking rental property. One small dog with extra deposit okay with prior approval, talk to agent. No cats.



Attached 2-car garage with extra wide driveway. Close to highway 610 and all major freeways for easy commute. Within district #11 schools. Applicants required to have clean background check, no evictions, good landlord/rental history, minimum household income of $4900 per month. Security deposit of $1700 and one time move in fee of $195 to be paid at lease signing. Rental available August 1st.



Call agent today for a showing. This home is privately owned and professionally managed. Not Section-8 approved, Please no Section-8 calls.



