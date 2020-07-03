9901 Pillsbury Ave S.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill garage

Adorable and charming are the perfect words to describe this 2 bdrm/1 bath rambler. This unit is in prime location of Bloomington. You are within walking distance of shopping, parks and walking trails.

The large window in the living room makes for perfect sunlight to brighten this home. The darling kitchen in this home makes family meals very delightful.

The large back yard makes for wonderful summer bbqing and lots of room for a young one to play. There is plenty of room for storage with a detached garage and also a shed on the property.



Washer/dryer program is $35 per month (owner will repair washer and dryer if they break due to normal use) Application fee is $45 per adult. Resident is responsible for all utilities. Monthly income must be three times the monthly rent amount. No evictions/UD's within the last 3 years. Sorry, this home does not currently meet Section 8 standards.



Don't wait, act now. This home will go quickly.