9901 Pillsbury Ave S.
9901 Pillsbury Ave S
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:35 AM

9901 Pillsbury Ave S

9901 Pillsbury Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

9901 Pillsbury Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55420

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Adorable and charming are the perfect words to describe this 2 bdrm/1 bath rambler. This unit is in prime location of Bloomington. You are within walking distance of shopping, parks and walking trails.
The large window in the living room makes for perfect sunlight to brighten this home. The darling kitchen in this home makes family meals very delightful.
The large back yard makes for wonderful summer bbqing and lots of room for a young one to play. There is plenty of room for storage with a detached garage and also a shed on the property.

Washer/dryer program is $35 per month (owner will repair washer and dryer if they break due to normal use) Application fee is $45 per adult. Resident is responsible for all utilities. Monthly income must be three times the monthly rent amount. No evictions/UD's within the last 3 years. Sorry, this home does not currently meet Section 8 standards.

Don't wait, act now. This home will go quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

