Amenities

hardwood floors carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/78aebd6069 ---- This Beautiful townhouse in Bloomington has Newer carpet, and bamboo floors. This home is available immediately, and does not accept section 8. Rent includes trash, sewer and water! Hurry this one will go fast - Contact Matt with Renters Outlet LLC to schedule a showing. Available August 1st.