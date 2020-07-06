All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 9312 Stevens Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, MN
/
9312 Stevens Avenue
Last updated January 27 2020 at 5:48 PM

9312 Stevens Avenue

9312 Stevens Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9312 Stevens Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55420

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This fabulous story and a half home, has so much to offer. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. The kitchen has been updated with newer style cabinets and appliances, tile backsplash nice countertops, and offers an eat-in dining area. Two bedrooms and a full, remodeled bathroom with floor and wall tiles, features a window for some natural light. The upstairs has two more bedrooms. The lower level is finished with a 3/4 bathroom, family room, laundry room with new washer and dryer, and an extra refrigerator. Fresh, neutral paint throughout the home. Detached two car garage. Large, flat backyard with a shed for storage. Deck between house and garage is great for outdoor entertaining. ISD #271

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Dogs may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Sorry, but no cats allowed. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Great home with nice updates, situated on a large lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9312 Stevens Avenue have any available units?
9312 Stevens Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 9312 Stevens Avenue have?
Some of 9312 Stevens Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9312 Stevens Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9312 Stevens Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9312 Stevens Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9312 Stevens Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9312 Stevens Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9312 Stevens Avenue offers parking.
Does 9312 Stevens Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9312 Stevens Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9312 Stevens Avenue have a pool?
No, 9312 Stevens Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9312 Stevens Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9312 Stevens Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9312 Stevens Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9312 Stevens Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9312 Stevens Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9312 Stevens Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South
Bloomington, MN 55425
Cedar Gate Apartments
8300 Old Cedar Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55425
Cedar Glen Apartments
9100 Old Cedar Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55425
Nicollet Court
8916 Nicollet Avenue South
Bloomington, MN 55420
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South
Bloomington, MN 55425
Pebblebrook Court
9801 West Harrison Road
Bloomington, MN 55437
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55431
Concord Green
9223 Nicollet Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55420

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Pet Friendly Places
Bloomington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Loop

Apartments Near Colleges

Normandale Community CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University