9312 Stevens Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

This fabulous story and a half home, has so much to offer. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. The kitchen has been updated with newer style cabinets and appliances, tile backsplash nice countertops, and offers an eat-in dining area. Two bedrooms and a full, remodeled bathroom with floor and wall tiles, features a window for some natural light. The upstairs has two more bedrooms. The lower level is finished with a 3/4 bathroom, family room, laundry room with new washer and dryer, and an extra refrigerator. Fresh, neutral paint throughout the home. Detached two car garage. Large, flat backyard with a shed for storage. Deck between house and garage is great for outdoor entertaining. ISD #271



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Dogs may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Sorry, but no cats allowed. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Great home with nice updates, situated on a large lot.