Bloomington, MN
9015 18th Ave S
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

9015 18th Ave S

9015 18th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

9015 18th Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55425

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bloomington Town Home, 1 Parking Space, 1 Garage Space, Avail April or May 1st - The home is conveniently located just off Hwy77 and Old Shakopee Road in Bloomington in a small community of town homes and it includes a fenced in patio area, garage, and one parking space. There is plenty of on street parking for guests as well.

Upon walking into the main level you will be standing in your living room looking towards the back of the home where the Kitchen and back door are located. The kitchen features an all new granite countertops, gas stove, dishwasher and newly finished cabinets.

Down the stairs you have an extra living space or storage room as well as the washer/dryer and a quarter bath. The upper level features both of the bedrooms as well as a bathroom that has been renovated with all new tile work and fixtures.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Any additional questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE5653912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9015 18th Ave S have any available units?
9015 18th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 9015 18th Ave S have?
Some of 9015 18th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9015 18th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
9015 18th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9015 18th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 9015 18th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 9015 18th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 9015 18th Ave S offers parking.
Does 9015 18th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9015 18th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9015 18th Ave S have a pool?
No, 9015 18th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 9015 18th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 9015 18th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 9015 18th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9015 18th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 9015 18th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9015 18th Ave S has units with air conditioning.

