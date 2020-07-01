9015 18th Ave S

Amenities

Bloomington Town Home, 1 Parking Space, 1 Garage Space, Avail April or May 1st - The home is conveniently located just off Hwy77 and Old Shakopee Road in Bloomington in a small community of town homes and it includes a fenced in patio area, garage, and one parking space. There is plenty of on street parking for guests as well.



Upon walking into the main level you will be standing in your living room looking towards the back of the home where the Kitchen and back door are located. The kitchen features an all new granite countertops, gas stove, dishwasher and newly finished cabinets.



Down the stairs you have an extra living space or storage room as well as the washer/dryer and a quarter bath. The upper level features both of the bedrooms as well as a bathroom that has been renovated with all new tile work and fixtures.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



Any additional questions please call or email Billy.



