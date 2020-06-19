8825 Abbott Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym on-site laundry pool

Available now! Convenient Bloomington location. Main floor has hardwood floors, lots of natural light, beautiful kitchen, dining room with chandelier, walkout to private backyard, living room, 3 ample sized bedrooms, master has an ensuite bathroom, new powder room. Fresh paint! Lower level has a large grate room and laundry facilities. Outside space with mature landscaping for outdoor enjoyment. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. lawn care and snow removal provided by homeowner. This property is not approved for section 8. (Rent: $2,175 Security deposit: $2,175 ) (One time $150 lease admin fee due at lease signing) Please book all showings online. https://showmojo.com/2020/gallery