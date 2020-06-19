All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 8825 Abbott Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, MN
/
8825 Abbott Avenue S
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:31 PM

8825 Abbott Avenue S

8825 Abbott Avenue South · (320) 400-3424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8825 Abbott Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55431

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Available now! Convenient Bloomington location. Main floor has hardwood floors, lots of natural light, beautiful kitchen, dining room with chandelier, walkout to private backyard, living room, 3 ample sized bedrooms, master has an ensuite bathroom, new powder room. Fresh paint! Lower level has a large grate room and laundry facilities. Outside space with mature landscaping for outdoor enjoyment. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. lawn care and snow removal provided by homeowner. This property is not approved for section 8. (Rent: $2,175 Security deposit: $2,175 ) (One time $150 lease admin fee due at lease signing) Please book all showings online. https://showmojo.com/2020/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8825 Abbott Avenue S have any available units?
8825 Abbott Avenue S has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8825 Abbott Avenue S have?
Some of 8825 Abbott Avenue S's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8825 Abbott Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
8825 Abbott Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8825 Abbott Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 8825 Abbott Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 8825 Abbott Avenue S offer parking?
No, 8825 Abbott Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 8825 Abbott Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8825 Abbott Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8825 Abbott Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 8825 Abbott Avenue S has a pool.
Does 8825 Abbott Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 8825 Abbott Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 8825 Abbott Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 8825 Abbott Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8825 Abbott Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 8825 Abbott Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8825 Abbott Avenue S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cedar Glen Apartments
9100 Old Cedar Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55425
Nicollet Court
8916 Nicollet Avenue South
Bloomington, MN 55420
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South
Bloomington, MN 55425
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd
Bloomington, MN 55437
Heritage Hills
3909 Heritage Hills Dr
Bloomington, MN 55437
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr
Bloomington, MN 55438
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St
Bloomington, MN 55437
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St
Bloomington, MN 55425

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Pet Friendly Places
Bloomington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Loop

Apartments Near Colleges

Normandale Community CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity