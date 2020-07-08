8324 18th Avenue South

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

This well maintained, modern rambler offers a large main floor living room with big windows, three bedrooms and a full, updated bathroom. The remodeled kitchen features new white cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, black stainless appliances and an in eat-in dining area. Hardwood and laminate wood floors throughout the main floor. The finished lower level has a 4th bedroom, a 2nd bathroom, a family room with electric fireplace, laundry, work bench, and lots of storage. Two car detached garage. Situated on a matured treed lot, this property also has a large, fenced in backyard. Located close to Mall of America, Airport and easy freeway access. Bloomington School District #271.



Lease Terms: $1995 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Dogs may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Updated Rambler near MOA w/ Fenced in Backyard!