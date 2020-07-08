All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 8324 18th Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, MN
/
8324 18th Avenue South
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

8324 18th Avenue South

8324 18th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8324 18th Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55425

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This well maintained, modern rambler offers a large main floor living room with big windows, three bedrooms and a full, updated bathroom. The remodeled kitchen features new white cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, black stainless appliances and an in eat-in dining area. Hardwood and laminate wood floors throughout the main floor. The finished lower level has a 4th bedroom, a 2nd bathroom, a family room with electric fireplace, laundry, work bench, and lots of storage. Two car detached garage. Situated on a matured treed lot, this property also has a large, fenced in backyard. Located close to Mall of America, Airport and easy freeway access. Bloomington School District #271.

Lease Terms: $1995 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Dogs may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Updated Rambler near MOA w/ Fenced in Backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8324 18th Avenue South have any available units?
8324 18th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 8324 18th Avenue South have?
Some of 8324 18th Avenue South's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8324 18th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
8324 18th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8324 18th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 8324 18th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 8324 18th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 8324 18th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 8324 18th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8324 18th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8324 18th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 8324 18th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 8324 18th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 8324 18th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 8324 18th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8324 18th Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
Does 8324 18th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8324 18th Avenue South has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South
Bloomington, MN 55425
Heritage Hills
3909 Heritage Hills Dr
Bloomington, MN 55437
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55438
Pebblebrook Court
9801 West Harrison Road
Bloomington, MN 55437
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St
Bloomington, MN 55437
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55431
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St
Bloomington, MN 55425
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd
Bloomington, MN 55437

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Pet Friendly Places
Bloomington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Loop

Apartments Near Colleges

Normandale Community CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University