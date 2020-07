Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is a 3 bedroom, one bath home completely remodeled with a new kitchen and new main bath. Granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliance, new furnace, central A/c and water heater. Bathroom is completely new including bathtub and shower. It has a attached oversize two car garage with a new garage door opener. Large backyard and landscaped front yard, close to all amenity's including the bike trails.