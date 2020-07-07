8022 Stevens Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/653e3c0013 ---- LIVE NEAR IT ALL! 4 Bedroom Single Family Home in Bloomington With Convenient Location This Home Features: -Fully Fenced Yard -Deck For Entertaining -2 Stall Detached Garage -Lots of Storage Throughout, Including Cedar Closets -Hardwood Floors -Fireplace for Decorative Purposes Only -Kitchen Featuring Ample Storage -Neutral Wall & Floor Coloring Making it a Breeze to Decorate This Home to Fit Your Taste -Located Near Parks, Restaurants, Mall of America and Southtown Shopping Centers -Easy Access to HWY 494 & 35W, Short Commute to Downtown Minneapolis and St.Paul SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY! THIS WON\'T LAST LONG! Special Lease Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, trash, water/sewer, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meet VSM minimum requirements see agent for details.? 9.A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds Fireplace For Decorative Purposes Only