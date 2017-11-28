Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

8012 Thomas Ave. S. Available 09/01/19 3BR/2BA Single Family House - Bloomington - Light,Bright updated & upgraded rambler in prime West Bloomington location. MAIN LEVEL: Large living room,formal dining room that walks out to patio. Nice size master bedroom and one other bedrooms.Dining room could be used for 4th bedroom. Kitchen with gas stove. LOWER LEVEL: Nicely decorated family room w/berber carpet rec. lighting and large 3/4 bath 4th bedroom with egress window. Detached two car garage. Great location, close to shops, restaurants, and freeway access. Pets allowed- we have the typical breed restrictions. Must See. Available Sept. 1.



*Sorry, this property does not participate in Section 8.



(RLNE3381192)