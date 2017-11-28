All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

8012 Thomas Ave. S.

8012 Thomas Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

8012 Thomas Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55431

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8012 Thomas Ave. S. Available 09/01/19 3BR/2BA Single Family House - Bloomington - Light,Bright updated & upgraded rambler in prime West Bloomington location. MAIN LEVEL: Large living room,formal dining room that walks out to patio. Nice size master bedroom and one other bedrooms.Dining room could be used for 4th bedroom. Kitchen with gas stove. LOWER LEVEL: Nicely decorated family room w/berber carpet rec. lighting and large 3/4 bath 4th bedroom with egress window. Detached two car garage. Great location, close to shops, restaurants, and freeway access. Pets allowed- we have the typical breed restrictions. Must See. Available Sept. 1.

*Sorry, this property does not participate in Section 8.

(RLNE3381192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8012 Thomas Ave. S. have any available units?
8012 Thomas Ave. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 8012 Thomas Ave. S. have?
Some of 8012 Thomas Ave. S.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8012 Thomas Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
8012 Thomas Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8012 Thomas Ave. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8012 Thomas Ave. S. is pet friendly.
Does 8012 Thomas Ave. S. offer parking?
Yes, 8012 Thomas Ave. S. offers parking.
Does 8012 Thomas Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8012 Thomas Ave. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8012 Thomas Ave. S. have a pool?
No, 8012 Thomas Ave. S. does not have a pool.
Does 8012 Thomas Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 8012 Thomas Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 8012 Thomas Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8012 Thomas Ave. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8012 Thomas Ave. S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8012 Thomas Ave. S. does not have units with air conditioning.
