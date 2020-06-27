All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

7914 2nd Ave S

7914 2nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

7914 2nd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55420

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxurious 5 bed Bloomington rental, too many features to list, completely remodeled and gorgeous! - Nicely remodeled property in Bloomington. Main level: Open concept with real space for dinning room and living room, totally new kitchen with new high end SS appliances and beautiful granite counter-tops. Renovated full bathroom. New floor throughout and carpeting in bedrooms. Upper level: master bedroom with new full bath, windows and carpet. Lower level: two new bedrooms, one full bath, egress windows,new carpet and a new big family room. New A/C, Furnace and Water Heater. Beautiful property in a great location. Half block from American Blvd and a few blocks from 494. New paint inside and out. A must see property. Rare to find a 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms in the area. New roof in September 2018. Agent and Buyer to verify measurements. Info deemed reliable not guaranteed.

**House is for sale, we may purchase the property and lease it to you around $2500/month**
Move-in is 5-6 weeks from application/offer acceptance

Text/Call Neal Lawson w/the Dreamteam of National Realty Guild

(RLNE5054188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7914 2nd Ave S have any available units?
7914 2nd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 7914 2nd Ave S have?
Some of 7914 2nd Ave S's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7914 2nd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
7914 2nd Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7914 2nd Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7914 2nd Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 7914 2nd Ave S offer parking?
No, 7914 2nd Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 7914 2nd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7914 2nd Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7914 2nd Ave S have a pool?
No, 7914 2nd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 7914 2nd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 7914 2nd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 7914 2nd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7914 2nd Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7914 2nd Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7914 2nd Ave S has units with air conditioning.
