7914 2nd Ave S

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Luxurious 5 bed Bloomington rental, too many features to list, completely remodeled and gorgeous! - Nicely remodeled property in Bloomington. Main level: Open concept with real space for dinning room and living room, totally new kitchen with new high end SS appliances and beautiful granite counter-tops. Renovated full bathroom. New floor throughout and carpeting in bedrooms. Upper level: master bedroom with new full bath, windows and carpet. Lower level: two new bedrooms, one full bath, egress windows,new carpet and a new big family room. New A/C, Furnace and Water Heater. Beautiful property in a great location. Half block from American Blvd and a few blocks from 494. New paint inside and out. A must see property. Rare to find a 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms in the area. New roof in September 2018. Agent and Buyer to verify measurements. Info deemed reliable not guaranteed.



**House is for sale, we may purchase the property and lease it to you around $2500/month**

Move-in is 5-6 weeks from application/offer acceptance



Text/Call Neal Lawson w/the Dreamteam of National Realty Guild



(RLNE5054188)