3000 W 82nd St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

VERY NICE RANCH STYLE HOME FOR RENT IN BLOOMINGTON MN.

2800 SF 4 BR, 3 BATHROOM. TWO CAR HEATED ATTACHED GARAGE. FINISHED ON ALL FLOORS. NEW CHERRY FLOOR. LARGE KITCHEN WITH NEW SS APPLIANCES. LOTS OF STORAGE. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH LARGE WINDOWS FACING SOUTH. 3 SIDED FIREPLACE SEPARATES THE DINING ROOM FROM THE LIVING ROOM. NEWLY PAINTED. NEWLY REDONE 3 SEASON PORCH WITH FIREPLACE. LARGE FINISHED BASEMENT WITH WET BAR, BATHROOM, FAMILY ROOM, REC ROOM OR BEDROOM. NEWER 98% EFFICIENT FURNACE AND A/C AND WATER HEATER. LOCATED ON A LARGE PRIVATE LOT WITH MANY TREES. Large sport court. LAWN CARED FOR BY OWNER. HOME LOCATED IN QUIET WELL KEPT UP NEIGHBORHOOD WITH SEVERAL PARKS AND SCHOOLS NEAR BY. WITHIN MINUTES OF MSP AIRPORT, GROCERY STORES AND SHOPPING MALLS. NEXT TO RICHFIELD, EDINA AND BURNSVILLE. 1O MIN. FROM DOWNTOWN.

UTILITIES AND SERVICE PLUS ARE PAID FOR BY RENTER

DOGS OK WITH DEPOSIT. NO AGGRESSIVE OR DESTRUCTIVE DOGS. LOOKING FOR RESPONSIBLE TENANTS THAT WILL RESPECT THE PROPERTY.



INCOME OF $70,000 PER YEAR. GOOD CREDIT. NO EVICTIONS OR CRIMINAL HISTORY. CREDIT CHECK IS $55/PERSON. Available 8/1/20



CONTACT LEE OR KEVIN AT 612 562 6862