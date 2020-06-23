1707 W 89th St

Amenities

Checkout this great addition by Renters Warehouse! This place is available now and shows off great living space, an updated bathroom, and an attached 1 stall garage. Conveniently has 3 bedrooms all on the same level with hardwood floors. Features a great deck overlooking a well kept backyard and is move-in ready. Make sure to book your showing today! Tenants are responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal. $55 application fee, $150 admin fee due upon approval, and $7/month processing fee. All rent credits are included in listed price. This property isn't participating in Sec 8. Please book your showing here if interested. https://showmojo.com/jadde-rw/gallery