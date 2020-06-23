All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 1707 W 89th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, MN
/
1707 W 89th St
Last updated May 6 2019 at 5:43 PM

1707 W 89th St

1707 West 89th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1707 West 89th Street, Bloomington, MN 55431

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Checkout this great addition by Renters Warehouse! This place is available now and shows off great living space, an updated bathroom, and an attached 1 stall garage. Conveniently has 3 bedrooms all on the same level with hardwood floors. Features a great deck overlooking a well kept backyard and is move-in ready. Make sure to book your showing today! Tenants are responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal. $55 application fee, $150 admin fee due upon approval, and $7/month processing fee. All rent credits are included in listed price. This property isn't participating in Sec 8. Please book your showing here if interested. https://showmojo.com/jadde-rw/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 W 89th St have any available units?
1707 W 89th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 1707 W 89th St have?
Some of 1707 W 89th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 W 89th St currently offering any rent specials?
1707 W 89th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 W 89th St pet-friendly?
No, 1707 W 89th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 1707 W 89th St offer parking?
Yes, 1707 W 89th St offers parking.
Does 1707 W 89th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 W 89th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 W 89th St have a pool?
No, 1707 W 89th St does not have a pool.
Does 1707 W 89th St have accessible units?
No, 1707 W 89th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 W 89th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 W 89th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 W 89th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1707 W 89th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South
Bloomington, MN 55425
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South
Bloomington, MN 55425
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd
Bloomington, MN 55437
Heritage Hills
3909 Heritage Hills Dr
Bloomington, MN 55437
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55438
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr
Bloomington, MN 55438
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St
Bloomington, MN 55425
Concord Green
9223 Nicollet Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55420

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Pet Friendly Places
Bloomington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Loop

Apartments Near Colleges

Normandale Community CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University