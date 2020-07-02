11142 Xavier Road S

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed 2 Bath Corner Town home - Property Id: 210124
Town home in a beautiful neighborhood. 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, living, family, deck, patio, Whirlpool hot tub, Walk-In Closet, Paneled Doors, Washer/Dryer, DishWasher.
Tenant pays for all utilities including gas, electric and Water. Trash is covered
Lawn mow and snow removal covered by association and paid by owner
No pets allowed or extra $100/month/pet
Application and Background check fee $45
Google Direction to the property
http://bit.ly/renthome2019map
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210124
Property Id 210124
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5489689)