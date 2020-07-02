All apartments in Bloomington
11142 Xavier Road S

11142 Xavier Road South
Location

11142 Xavier Road South, Bloomington, MN 55437

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3 bed 2 Bath Corner Town home - Property Id: 210124

Town home in a beautiful neighborhood. 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, living, family, deck, patio, Whirlpool hot tub, Walk-In Closet, Paneled Doors, Washer/Dryer, DishWasher.

Tenant pays for all utilities including gas, electric and Water. Trash is covered
Lawn mow and snow removal covered by association and paid by owner
No pets allowed or extra $100/month/pet
Application and Background check fee $45

Google Direction to the property
http://bit.ly/renthome2019map
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210124
Property Id 210124

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5489689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

