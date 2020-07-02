11142 Xavier Road S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 3 bed 2 Bath Corner Town home - Property Id: 210124



Town home in a beautiful neighborhood. 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, living, family, deck, patio, Whirlpool hot tub, Walk-In Closet, Paneled Doors, Washer/Dryer, DishWasher.



Tenant pays for all utilities including gas, electric and Water. Trash is covered

Lawn mow and snow removal covered by association and paid by owner

No pets allowed or extra $100/month/pet

Application and Background check fee $45



Google Direction to the property

http://bit.ly/renthome2019map

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210124

