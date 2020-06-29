10716 Penn Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful West Bloomington home! Enjoy the bright, open Kitchen and Dining areas, new appliances, hardwood floors and 3 bedrooms on the main level. The lower level has a 4th bedroom, full bath, and large family room with newer carpet and a gas fireplace. Bonus - radon mitigation system in place and an oversized 2 car garage with covered porch. Outlets in garage support electric vehicle plug-in. Nestled near Nine Mile Creek and the Minnesota River. Trails and parks are just blocks away. Easy access to major highways and shopping. Less than 10 minutes to MSP Airport and MOA. 6 blocks to bus line. Lovely quiet neighborhood.