Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:00 AM

10716 Penn Avenue S

10716 Penn Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

10716 Penn Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55431

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful West Bloomington home! Enjoy the bright, open Kitchen and Dining areas, new appliances, hardwood floors and 3 bedrooms on the main level. The lower level has a 4th bedroom, full bath, and large family room with newer carpet and a gas fireplace. Bonus - radon mitigation system in place and an oversized 2 car garage with covered porch. Outlets in garage support electric vehicle plug-in. Nestled near Nine Mile Creek and the Minnesota River. Trails and parks are just blocks away. Easy access to major highways and shopping. Less than 10 minutes to MSP Airport and MOA. 6 blocks to bus line. Lovely quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10716 Penn Avenue S have any available units?
10716 Penn Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 10716 Penn Avenue S have?
Some of 10716 Penn Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10716 Penn Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
10716 Penn Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10716 Penn Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 10716 Penn Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 10716 Penn Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 10716 Penn Avenue S offers parking.
Does 10716 Penn Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10716 Penn Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10716 Penn Avenue S have a pool?
No, 10716 Penn Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 10716 Penn Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 10716 Penn Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 10716 Penn Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10716 Penn Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Does 10716 Penn Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 10716 Penn Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.

