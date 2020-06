Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This Single Family Rambler Has Been Updated and Features 2 Bathrooms, Large Family Room, New Stainless Appliances, New Cabinets, New Granite Countertop, New Carpet, New Driveway 3 Bedrooms on the Main Level and 1 Bedroom in the Finished Basement. 2 Car Over-sized Garage, Beautiful Patio and Fabulous Partially Fenced Backyard. Pets not allowed at this home. Rent is $2,000 plus a $7 payment processing fee. Another listing from Pete Shrader and Renters Warehouse.