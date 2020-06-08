Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking internet access

10249 Cavell Cir Available 09/01/19 Total Remodel! Birch Cabinets, Granite Counters, SS Appliances, Maple Flooring!



This gorgeous Bloomington townhouse is located on a quiet cul-de-sac, but has great access to main highways. There is an over-sized deck and 2-car attached garage. The whole property has been remodeled with granite, stainless steel appliances, maple floors, birch cabinets, new carpet, new bathrooms, and completely updated lighting!



This property has an open floor plan, and there is a large living room in the lower level complete with fireplace. Washer and dryer are included.



This property will not disappoint and will go fast. Association dues are included in the rent!



To schedule a showing call Phil at 952.905.6505



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5024565)