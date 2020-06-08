All apartments in Bloomington
10249 Cavell Cir
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

10249 Cavell Cir

10249 Cavell Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10249 Cavell Circle, Bloomington, MN 55438

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
10249 Cavell Cir Available 09/01/19 Total Remodel! Birch Cabinets, Granite Counters, SS Appliances, Maple Flooring! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com

This gorgeous Bloomington townhouse is located on a quiet cul-de-sac, but has great access to main highways. There is an over-sized deck and 2-car attached garage. The whole property has been remodeled with granite, stainless steel appliances, maple floors, birch cabinets, new carpet, new bathrooms, and completely updated lighting!

This property has an open floor plan, and there is a large living room in the lower level complete with fireplace. Washer and dryer are included.

This property will not disappoint and will go fast. Association dues are included in the rent!

To schedule a showing call Phil at 952.905.6505

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5024565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10249 Cavell Cir have any available units?
10249 Cavell Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 10249 Cavell Cir have?
Some of 10249 Cavell Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10249 Cavell Cir currently offering any rent specials?
10249 Cavell Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10249 Cavell Cir pet-friendly?
No, 10249 Cavell Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 10249 Cavell Cir offer parking?
Yes, 10249 Cavell Cir offers parking.
Does 10249 Cavell Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10249 Cavell Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10249 Cavell Cir have a pool?
No, 10249 Cavell Cir does not have a pool.
Does 10249 Cavell Cir have accessible units?
No, 10249 Cavell Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 10249 Cavell Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10249 Cavell Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 10249 Cavell Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10249 Cavell Cir has units with air conditioning.
