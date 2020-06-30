4116 Austin St. NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill garage

Available 02/20/20 Spacious townhome close to freeway, quick commute



Perfect location near 35w - Recently updated townhome with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, plus 2 car attached garage in a quite neighborhood. Perfectly located near 35w for easy commutes to both downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul with nearby shopping for any occasion. Large yard, ball parks, and playground right outside your door. Beautiful patio for outdoor entertainment or family bbq!

No Pets Allowed



