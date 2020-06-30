All apartments in Blaine
Last updated February 20 2020

4116 Austin St. NE

4116 Austin Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4116 Austin Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Available 02/20/20 Spacious townhome close to freeway, quick commute - Property Id: 1053

Perfect location near 35w - Recently updated townhome with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, plus 2 car attached garage in a quite neighborhood. Perfectly located near 35w for easy commutes to both downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul with nearby shopping for any occasion. Large yard, ball parks, and playground right outside your door. Beautiful patio for outdoor entertainment or family bbq!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/1053
Property Id 1053

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5555401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 Austin St. NE have any available units?
4116 Austin St. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 4116 Austin St. NE have?
Some of 4116 Austin St. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4116 Austin St. NE currently offering any rent specials?
4116 Austin St. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 Austin St. NE pet-friendly?
No, 4116 Austin St. NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 4116 Austin St. NE offer parking?
Yes, 4116 Austin St. NE offers parking.
Does 4116 Austin St. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4116 Austin St. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 Austin St. NE have a pool?
No, 4116 Austin St. NE does not have a pool.
Does 4116 Austin St. NE have accessible units?
No, 4116 Austin St. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 Austin St. NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4116 Austin St. NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4116 Austin St. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4116 Austin St. NE does not have units with air conditioning.

