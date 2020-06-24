Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2211 119th Ave. NE Available 06/01/19 4BR/3.5BA House *Lawn Care/Snow Removal Included! Blaine- Available Jun 1, 2019 - This lovely home sits on a corner lot in the Deacons Walk community. With more than 3400 square feet of living space this home is ideal for a growing family. MAIN LEVEL: Spacious living room with inviting gas fireplace, great eat-in kitchen with maple cabinetry, formal dining, guest bath, and laundry. UPPER LEVEL: Large loft, three bedrooms, big master (19x16) with walk-in closet and master bath with separate tub and shower. Full bath in the hallway. LOWER LEVEL: Huge (20x17) family room, fourth bedroom and full bath. Also has a deck and fenced-in backyard. Pets allowed- we have the typical breed restrictions. Lawn care and snow removal included!! Must See! Available June 1, 2019



(RLNE3185485)