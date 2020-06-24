All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 2211 119th Ave. NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
2211 119th Ave. NE
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM

2211 119th Ave. NE

2211 119th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2211 119th Avenue Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449
Deacon's Walk

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2211 119th Ave. NE Available 06/01/19 4BR/3.5BA House *Lawn Care/Snow Removal Included! Blaine- Available Jun 1, 2019 - This lovely home sits on a corner lot in the Deacons Walk community. With more than 3400 square feet of living space this home is ideal for a growing family. MAIN LEVEL: Spacious living room with inviting gas fireplace, great eat-in kitchen with maple cabinetry, formal dining, guest bath, and laundry. UPPER LEVEL: Large loft, three bedrooms, big master (19x16) with walk-in closet and master bath with separate tub and shower. Full bath in the hallway. LOWER LEVEL: Huge (20x17) family room, fourth bedroom and full bath. Also has a deck and fenced-in backyard. Pets allowed- we have the typical breed restrictions. Lawn care and snow removal included!! Must See! Available June 1, 2019

(RLNE3185485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 119th Ave. NE have any available units?
2211 119th Ave. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 2211 119th Ave. NE have?
Some of 2211 119th Ave. NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 119th Ave. NE currently offering any rent specials?
2211 119th Ave. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 119th Ave. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 119th Ave. NE is pet friendly.
Does 2211 119th Ave. NE offer parking?
No, 2211 119th Ave. NE does not offer parking.
Does 2211 119th Ave. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 119th Ave. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 119th Ave. NE have a pool?
No, 2211 119th Ave. NE does not have a pool.
Does 2211 119th Ave. NE have accessible units?
No, 2211 119th Ave. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 119th Ave. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2211 119th Ave. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2211 119th Ave. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2211 119th Ave. NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 1 BedroomsBlaine 2 Bedrooms
Blaine Apartments with BalconyBlaine Apartments with Garage
Blaine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MN
Chanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University